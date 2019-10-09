Fitbit To Shift Manufacturing Outside Of China To Save On Tariffs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Smart-wearables maker Fitbit Inc. (FIT) announced Wednesday that it has undertaken a plan to shift its manufacturing operations outside of China for effectively all of its trackers and smartwatches.

As a result, the company expects those products will no longer be of Chinese origin and therefore not subject to Section 301 tariffs, starting in January 2020.

The company said it will provide more details of the financial implications of these tariff mitigation efforts during its upcoming third quarter earnings conference call.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.