Fitbit recalls smartwatches owing to burn hazard

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

March 2 (Reuters) - Google-owned GOOGL.O fitness tracker maker Fitbit has recalled its Ionic smartwatches due to a burn hazard, one million of which were sold in the Unites States, the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

