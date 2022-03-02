Fitbit recalls smartwatches owing to burn hazard

March 2 (Reuters) - Google-owned GOOGL.O fitness tracker maker Fitbit has recalled its Ionic smartwatches due to a burn hazard, one million of which were sold in the Unites States, the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

