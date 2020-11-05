Fitbit (FIT) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Estimated, Revenues Beat

Fitbit, Inc. FIT reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of 3 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents.



The company’s total revenues came in at $363.9 million, up 5% year over year. Also, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.7%.



Let’s check out the numbers in detail.

Top-Line Details

During the third quarter, Fitbit sold 3.3 million wearable devices, down 5.7% year over year.



The average selling price increased 8% from the prior-year level to $104 per device for the third quarter. This increase was primarily driven by the introduction of higher priced smartwatches.



Geographically, revenues from the United States — which accounted for 54% of third-quarter revenues — decreased 6% year over year.



International revenues accounted for 46% of the revenues and grew 20% from the prior-year quarter to $169 million. Revenues from Americas — excluding the United States — improved 55% to $26 million and that of EMEA was up 23% year over year to $102 million.



However, revenues from APAC declined 1% from the year-ago quarter to $41 million.



For the quarter, smartwatches represented 60%, trackers accounted for 36% and non-device software offerings comprised 4% of revenues. Smartwatch sales benefited from the introduction of two new smartwatches, Sense and Versa 3.

Fitbit, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross margin was 38.1%, up 610 basis points year over year. Gross margins were driven by lower promotions, reduced warranty expense and growth of Premium revenues, among others.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were 152 million, up 6% from the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by higher employee costs, partially offset by lower marketing costs and customer service expenses.



Non-GAAP operating loss was $51.2 million compared with a loss of $52.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents & marketable securities were $416.4 million compared with $448.2 million in the second quarter.



Accounts receivables were $358.5 million compared with $215.4 million in second-quarter 2020.



Cash flow from operations was ($13) million and free cash flow totaled ($27) million for the third quarter of 2020.

