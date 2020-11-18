Fitbit Black Friday 2020 Deals: Are They Worth It?

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 27.

Fitbit’s vast health and fitness product line includes smartwatches with built-in GPS and colorful activity trackers for kids. Although the prices, styles and functions vary, Fitbits share one major feature: They’re often at their lowest prices around Black Friday.

We’re tracking this year’s deal info below.

What are the best Black Friday Fitbit deals in 2020?

Fitbit deals are plentiful once again. We’ve spotted nearly every tracker and smartwatch in the lineup among numerous big-name retailers. These bargains grabbed our attention:

The Fitbit Charge 4 is on sale for $89.88 at Sam’s Club, a savings of $50 (regularly $139.88). Limit two. The sale lasts from Nov. 20 to 29.

Fitbit Versa 2 and Sense smartwatches are both $50 off at Costco and come with an extra band. The deals start Nov. 22 online and in store. Limit 3.

Best Buy is offering up to $50 off Fitbit models, including the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $69.95 (regularly $99.95), Fitbit Versa 3 for $199.95 (regularly $229.95) and Fitbit Sense for $279.95 (regularly $329.95). Best Buy’s sale runs Nov. 22 through 28.

Kohl’s is discounting multiple Fitbits, including the Fitbit Ace 2 for kids for $49.99 (regularly $69.99), the Charge 4 for $99.99 (regularly $149.99) and the Versa 3 for $199.99 (regularly $229.99). The retailer is also giving away $15 in Kohl’s Cash with every $50 spent. Deals are available online and in stores Nov. 22 through 27, while supplies last.

Walmart has the Fitbit Versa 2 for $129 (regularly $179) and the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $69 (regularly $99). The deals start Wednesday, Nov. 25, online only.

What were the best Black Friday Fitbit deals in 2019?

Last year, several major retailers slashed prices on Fitbits in assorted styles. Among the top deals:

Costco sold the Fitbit Versa 2 bundled with an extra band for $139.99 ($50 off).

Kohl’s marked down the Fitbit Ionic to $199.99 ($50 off), plus gave shoppers $60 in Kohl’s Cash.

Target offered the Fitbit Ace 2 for $49.95 ($20 off).

How to decide if it’s worth it

Retailers aren’t stingy when it comes to Fitbit deals. But you’ll likely find plenty of other wearables, including the Apple Watch, on sale during Black Friday. Make sure to compare different brands, models and promotions to find the option that suits you best.

If you can’t decide by the time Black Friday rolls around, don’t sweat it. You can often find fitness gear at a discount during New Year’s sales in January.

How to budget for a Fitbit

To figure out whether there’s enough room in your budget for a new Fitbit, break your monthly spending down into needs, wants and savings categories. If a Fitbit along with your other “wants” will eat up more than 30% of your monthly income, possibly reconsider the purchase or look for ways to save money.

