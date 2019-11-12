Fitbit Black Friday 2019 Deals: Are They Worth It?

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday tips and announcements about your favorite products. Black Friday is Nov. 29.

You don’t have to look hard to find activity trackers and smartwatches among Black Friday sales, but that doesn’t mean they’ll all be good deals. We’re keeping a close watch on Fitbit’s extensive collection to help you decide if the deals are worth it.

Best Black Friday Fitbit deals, 2019

Shoppers will find deals on several Fitbit models this holiday season. Here are some notable sales on the smartwatch brand:

Target: Fitbit Ace 2 for $49.95 ($20 off).

Fitbit Ace 2 for $49.95 ($20 off). Best Buy: Fitbit Charge 3 starting at $99.95 ($50 off).

Fitbit Charge 3 starting at $99.95 ($50 off). Costco: Fitbit Versa 2 bundle with extra band for $139.99 ($50 off).

Fitbit Versa 2 bundle with extra band for $139.99 ($50 off). Kohl’s: Fitbit Ionic for $199.99 ($50 off), plus $60 Kohl’s Cash.

Best Black Friday Fitbit deals, 2018

Department stores offered some of the best bargains. For example:

The Fitbit Alta HR was $79.99 at Kohl’s, plus shoppers received $15 in Kohl’s Cash with purchase.

Also at Kohl’s, the Fitbit Versa had a $149.99 price tag and came with $45 in Kohl’s Cash.

The Fitbit Charge 3 was on sale for $119.95 at J.C. Penney and Target.

