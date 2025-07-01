FITB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.62, changing hands as high as $41.64 per share. Fifth Third Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FITB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FITB's low point in its 52 week range is $32.25 per share, with $49.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.60. The FITB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

