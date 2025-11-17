FIT Hon Teng (SEHK:6088) Price Target Increased by 18.64% to 5.26

The average one-year price target for FIT Hon Teng (SEHK:6088) has been revised to HK$5.26 / share. This is an increase of 18.64% from the prior estimate of HK$4.43 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$2.67 to a high of HK$7.77 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.84% from the latest reported closing price of HK$5.36 / share.

FIT Hon Teng Maintains 2.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.33%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 5.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in FIT Hon Teng. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6088 is 0.08%, an increase of 70.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.17% to 121,196K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 38,000K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,153K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,242K shares , representing an increase of 36.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6088 by 97.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,109K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,448K shares , representing an increase of 37.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6088 by 35.85% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 8,303K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,679K shares , representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6088 by 29.60% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,165K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares , representing an increase of 47.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6088 by 142.59% over the last quarter.

