FIT Hon Teng (FITGF) Price Target Increased by 13.60% to 0.68

The average one-year price target for FIT Hon Teng (OTCPK:FITGF) has been revised to $0.68 / share. This is an increase of 13.60% from the prior estimate of $0.60 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.34 to a high of $1.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 111.65% from the latest reported closing price of $0.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in FIT Hon Teng. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FITGF is 0.08%, an increase of 70.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.17% to 121,196K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 38,000K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,153K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,242K shares , representing an increase of 36.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FITGF by 97.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,109K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,448K shares , representing an increase of 37.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FITGF by 35.85% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 8,303K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,679K shares , representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FITGF by 29.60% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,165K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares , representing an increase of 47.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FITGF by 142.59% over the last quarter.

