FIT Hon Teng Announces Upcoming Annual Meeting

FIT Hon Teng Limited has announced their annual general meeting to be held on June 21, 2024, in New Taipei City, where shareholders will review the company’s audited financial statements, re-elect directors, and re-appoint auditors. The meeting will also include a resolution to authorize the board to deal with the issuance of new shares and manage remuneration for directors and auditors.

