News & Insights

Stocks

FIT Hon Teng Announces Upcoming Annual Meeting

May 29, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FIT Hon Teng Limited (HK:6088) has released an update.

FIT Hon Teng Limited has announced their annual general meeting to be held on June 21, 2024, in New Taipei City, where shareholders will review the company’s audited financial statements, re-elect directors, and re-appoint auditors. The meeting will also include a resolution to authorize the board to deal with the issuance of new shares and manage remuneration for directors and auditors.

For further insights into HK:6088 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.