FISV vs. ADYEY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Financial Transaction Services stocks have likely encountered both Fiserv (FISV) and Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Fiserv and Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that FISV has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

FISV currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.28, while ADYEY has a forward P/E of 54.36. We also note that FISV has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ADYEY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09.

Another notable valuation metric for FISV is its P/B ratio of 2.25. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ADYEY has a P/B of 26.78.

These metrics, and several others, help FISV earn a Value grade of B, while ADYEY has been given a Value grade of D.

FISV is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that FISV is likely the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.