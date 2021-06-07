FISV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.24, changing hands as low as $111.06 per share. Fiserv Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FISV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FISV's low point in its 52 week range is $92.15 per share, with $127.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.55. The FISV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

