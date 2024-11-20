Fission Uranium price target raised to $2 from $1.90 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Fission Uranium (FCUUF) to $2 from $1.90 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.

