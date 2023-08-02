Fission Uranium (FCUUF) Price Target Increased by 7.13% to 1.03

The average one-year price target for Fission Uranium (OTC:FCUUF) has been revised to 1.03 / share. This is an increase of 7.13% from the prior estimate of 0.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.53 to a high of 1.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 131.75% from the latest reported closing price of 0.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fission Uranium. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCUUF is 0.45%, an increase of 89.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.62% to 97,388K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 38,193K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,651K shares, representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCUUF by 2.86% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 26,475K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,563K shares, representing a decrease of 15.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCUUF by 20.18% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 23,310K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,962K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,807K shares. No change in the last quarter.

