Fission Uranium Advances with Dual Drill Programs

May 21, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) has released an update.

Fission Uranium Corp. has successfully finished the initial phase of geotechnical drilling at its PLS uranium project and is on track for Detailed Engineering in Q3, 2024. Concurrently, the company has launched two drilling programs aimed at both resource conversion and regional exploration, indicating robust progress on mine development and reserve expansion. CEO Ross McElroy highlights the simultaneous advancement of exploration, engineering, and community engagement initiatives.

