News & Insights

US Markets
FSR

Fisker's 2023 Ocean vehicles face NHTSA's preliminary probe

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

February 16, 2024 — 06:48 am EST

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a preliminary probe into claims of unintended vehicle movement in about 4,000 of Fisker's FSR.N 2023 Ocean electric sport utility vehicles, the agency said on Friday.

The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation received four complaints "alleging unintended vehicle movement" related to the 2023 Ocean model.

The complaints alleged an inability to shift into the park mode or into the intended gear, which could result in an unintended vehicle movement, the U.S. auto safety agency added.

One of the complaints alleged an injury, the NHTSA said.

Fisker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Jaspreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/i_jass;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.