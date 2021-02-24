US Markets
FSR

Fisker to collaborate with Foxconn on electric vehicle project, shares jump

Contributors
lowering manufacturing Reuters
associated capital costs as a barrier to entry Reuters
contract assemblers could enable technology companies to focus on software Reuters
digital connectivity features that will define automotive competition in the coming years. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Electric-car maker Fisker Inc said on Wednesday it will collaborate with Foxconn on an electric vehicle project and forecast that production would start in the fourth quarter of 2023.

By lowering manufacturing and associated capital costs as a barrier to entry, contract assemblers could enable technology companies to focus on software and digital connectivity features that will define automotive competition in the coming years.

Fisker is expected to start production of its first vehicle, the Ocean electric SUV, in the fourth quarter next year.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSR AAPL TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters