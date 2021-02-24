Fisker to collaborate with Foxconn on electric vehicle project, shares jump

By lowering manufacturing and associated capital costs as a barrier to entry, contract assemblers could enable technology companies to focus on software and digital connectivity features that will define automotive competition in the coming years.

Fisker is expected to start production of its first vehicle, the Ocean electric SUV, in the fourth quarter next year.

