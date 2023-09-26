Fisker To Boost Ocean Deliveries To 300 Units Per Day; Stock Up Over 6% In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Fisker, Inc. (FSR), an automotive firm, said on Tuesday that it has built 5,000 Fisker Ocean SUVs and expects to ramp deliveries of the Ocean to 300 vehicles per day later this year to meet strong demand.

Following the news, FSR was trading up by 6.03 percent at $5.63 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Henrik Fisker, CEO of Fisker, said. "As we complete the third quarter and move into the fourth, we are preparing to significantly increase our pace of deliveries in the U.S. and Europe. We are expanding both our teams and our physical locations, and targeting deliveries of 300 vehicles per day to meet strong demand for the Fisker Ocean…"

To date, Fisker has delivered over 900 customer vehicles in its European and the U.S. launch markets.

