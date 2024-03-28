News & Insights

Technology

Fisker Slashes EV Prices To Avoid Potential Bankruptcy

March 28, 2024 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Electric vehicle startup, Fisker reduced the prices of some of its vehicles to avoid a potential bankruptcy, prompted by a terminated deal with an anonymous automaker.

According to email alerts sent to several media outlets, the automaker will slash the prices of Ocean Extreme, Ultra, and Sport trims by over 30 percent, in order to position the vehicles as "a more affordable and compelling EV choice competitively available to EV buyers in the broadest possible market, and constantly improving via frequent Over-the-air or OTA software updates."

Fisker lowered the price of 2023 models of Ocean Extreme from $61,499 to $37,499, Ultra trim from $52,999 to $34,999, and Sport from $38,999 to $24,999.

The California-based company further added that some of its Ocean vehicles have additional offers worth $7,000 which are included in the discounted prices.

The price reduction decision comes a few days after the New York Stock Exchange delisted Fisker's shares, stating that the "stock is no longer suitable for listing based on abnormally low price levels."

Fisker has been forced to consider strategic alternatives such as repurchases, redemptions, potential sale of assets and businesses, court restructurings, and potential issuance of equity securities, since the negotiations, regarding joint development of electric vehicles and North America manufacturing, with an unnamed automaker fell through on March 22.

If Fisker files for bankruptcy, then it would be the second startup by CEO Henrik Fisker to fail after Fisker Automotive, which filed for bankruptcy in 2013.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.