Fisker slashes annual production forecast as supply chain issues linger

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

August 04, 2023 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fisker FSR.N slashed its production forecast for the year on Friday due to supply chain woes, a common issue among smaller electric vehicle firms.

It now expects to produce between 20,000 and 23,000 vehicles in 2023, down from 32,000 and 36,000 units that Fisker projected in May.

The California-based company, however, recorded its first quarterly revenue from sales as the electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) maker kicked off deliveries in Europe and the United States.

The company reported $825,000 in revenue in the second quarter.

Fisker made 1,022 units of its Ocean SUVs in the second quarter, missing its target of 1,400 to 1,700 units due to a shortage of components.

It reported a loss of 25 cents per share, compared with a loss of 36 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts expect the company to record an operating profit in the fourth quarter of the year, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774;))

