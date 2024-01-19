Fisker Says It Is Fully Cooperating With NHTSA On Reported Braking Issues

News & Insights

January 19, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Fisker Inc. (FSR) said Friday reacted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Office of Defects Investigation's (ODI) Preliminary Evaluation of reported braking issues with the 2023 Fisker Ocean saying, "Fisker is fully cooperating with NHTSA on this matter."

In December 2023, Fisker responded to customer feedback and issued an Over-the-Air update (Version 1.10) to the regenerative system that improved the customer experience when traveling over bumps and uneven surfaces, resolving the issue.

The Fisker Ocean brake system meets or exceeds all US and international performance requirements. The Fisker Ocean brake system uses both friction braking and regenerative braking.

