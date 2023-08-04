Fisker records first quarterly revenue from vehicle sales

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fisker FSR.N said on Friday it recorded its first quarterly revenue from sales as the electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) maker kicked off deliveries in Europe and the United States.

The company reported $825,000 in revenue in the second quarter.

It reported a loss of 25 cents per share, compared with a loss of 36 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts expect the company to record an operating profit in the fourth quarter of the year, according to Refinitiv.

