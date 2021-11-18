Fisker Ready To Trump Tesla With New EV

(RTTNews) - The Electric Vehicle revolution continues as another player enters the fray. US EV start-up Fisker Inc (FSR), during the inauguration of the first Los Angeles Auto Show since the pandemic on Wednesday, announced that it will start the production of its electric SUV Ocean by November 2022. Reports claim that the EV will come with a battery that will overshadow Tesla cars. During the conference, CEO Henrik Fisker said that the company is on time with the promised production timeline of its SUV and the car will go into production on November 17, 2022. The automaker is tying up with Magna-Steyr to produce the cars in its carbon-neutral facility in Austria to produce two cars a day. The first 5000 cars will bear the name Fisker Ocean One and will be priced at $68,999. One of the major features of the car is going to be the battery. The company reported that Chinese battery giant, CATL is going to make the batteries of the car. While the range will vary depending on the variant, the Ocean Extreme will have a 350-mile range, and Ocean Ultra will run 340 miles on a single charge, according to the company. The lowest range of the entire lineup will be featured in Ocean Sport, which will go 250 miles, priced at $37,499. Tesla's Model Y Long Range has a range of 330 miles. Primarily, CATL will provide a capacity of 5 gigawatts-hours till 2025 which will be subject to improvements. "What this allows us to do is get the world's longest range in our segment for an SUV in our price class," Fisker said. CATL will use nickel manganese cobalt cell technology for the longer-range vehicles and lithium-ion phosphate for Ocean Sport. The SUV will also feature a 17.1-inch rotating infotainment unit by Foxconn that revolves between portrait mode and Hollywood mode. Another innovative addition that Ocean will bring to the table is the SolarSky roof, a retractable roof that gives a convertible-SUV driving experience and also contributes to the range with the help of solar panels. Fisker said, "Our mission is to create the world’s most innovative and sustainable vehicles that are also affordable, and it all starts with the Fisker Ocean as we fully embrace a clean future for all." However, the former Aston Martin designer has failed to live up to the hype back in 2013 when his car company Fisker Automotive closed down.

