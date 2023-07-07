News & Insights

US Markets
FSR

Fisker misses second-quarter production target due to parts shortage

July 07, 2023 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds reason for production miss and share movement in paragraph 1, company comment in paragraph 3

July 7 (Reuters) - Fisker FSR.N missed its production target for the second quarter due to shortage of components, the electric vehicle startup disclosed on Friday, sending its shares down 2% in premarket trading.

The California-based company produced 1,022 units of its Ocean SUV in the quarter ended June, lower than 1,400-1,700 vehicles it had projected.

"A few suppliers had challenges ramping to the targeted 2Q levels, as they did not receive components from sub-suppliers in a timely manner," Fisker said in an exchange filing, adding that it expected to produce over 1,400 vehicles in early July.

Fisker, which will report second-quarter earnings on August 4, produced 55 vehicles in the March quarter.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Arun Koyyur)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.