Fisker misses second-quarter production target due to parts shortage

July 7 (Reuters) - Fisker FSR.N missed its production target for the second quarter due to shortage of components, the electric vehicle startup disclosed on Friday, sending its shares down 2% in premarket trading.

The California-based company produced 1,022 units of its Ocean SUV in the quarter ended June, lower than 1,400-1,700 vehicles it had projected.

"A few suppliers had challenges ramping to the targeted 2Q levels, as they did not receive components from sub-suppliers in a timely manner," Fisker said in an exchange filing, adding that it expected to produce over 1,400 vehicles in early July.

Fisker, which will report second-quarter earnings on August 4, produced 55 vehicles in the March quarter.

