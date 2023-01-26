Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed the most recent trading day at $6.82, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 8.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fisker Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Fisker Inc. to post earnings of -$0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.1 million, up 2650% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher. Fisker Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fisker Inc. (FSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.