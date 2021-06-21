Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed the most recent trading day at $17.51, moving -0.79% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 41.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 7.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FSR as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FSR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.74% lower. FSR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

