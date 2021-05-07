Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed the most recent trading day at $11.28, moving -0.18% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 29.02% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FSR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FSR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.52% higher within the past month. FSR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

