Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed the most recent trading day at $14.88, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.

Fisker Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.46, down 820% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.94% lower within the past month. Fisker Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FSR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.