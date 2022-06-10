Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $8.94, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.91% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.11% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fisker Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.41, down 127.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.68 per share and revenue of $41.01 million, which would represent changes of -47.37% and +38952.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. Fisker Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FSR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.