Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $8.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.37% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fisker Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Fisker Inc. to post earnings of -$0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.22%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.65 per share and revenue of $6.91 million. These totals would mark changes of -44.74% and +6481.9%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fisker Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

