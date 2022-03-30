Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $13.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 10.61% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Fisker Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.39, down 254.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.67 per share and revenue of $103.1 million. These totals would mark changes of -46.49% and +98090.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.29% lower. Fisker Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.