Fisker Inc. (FSR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $5.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 18.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 10.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.95%.

Fisker Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Fisker Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.2 million, up 171900% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.82 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +53.93% and +398247.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 40.19% higher. Fisker Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

