Fisker Inc. (FSR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $8.15, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.84% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 28.83% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fisker Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Fisker Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.08 million, up 2587.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.84% lower within the past month. Fisker Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

