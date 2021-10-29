Fisker Inc. (FSR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $16.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.71% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 15.02% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FSR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 3, 2021.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FSR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% lower within the past month. FSR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.