Fisker Inc. (FSR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $19.28, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 43.28% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

FSR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FSR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FSR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

