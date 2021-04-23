Fisker Inc. (FSR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $14.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.67% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 22.37% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05% in that time.

FSR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FSR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.4% higher. FSR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fisker Inc. (FSR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.