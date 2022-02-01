Fisker Inc. (FSR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed the most recent trading day at $11.97, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 29.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 9.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.29%.

Fisker Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Fisker Inc. to post earnings of -$0.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 820%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.6% lower. Fisker Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

