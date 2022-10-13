Fisker Inc. (FSR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $6.88, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 26.22% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 22.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Fisker Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.43, down 16.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.65 per share and revenue of $6.91 million, which would represent changes of -44.74% and +6481.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fisker Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

