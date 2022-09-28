Fisker Inc. (FSR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $8.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.93% in that time.

Fisker Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Fisker Inc. to post earnings of -$0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.22%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.65 per share and revenue of $6.91 million, which would represent changes of -44.74% and +6481.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fisker Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

