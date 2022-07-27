Fisker Inc. (FSR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $9.08, marking a +1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.44% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.59% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.24% in that time.

Fisker Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. On that day, Fisker Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 127.78%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.68 per share and revenue of $37.76 million. These totals would mark changes of -47.37% and +35858.1%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Fisker Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.