Fisker Inc. (FSR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $9.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.93% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Fisker Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.41, down 127.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.68 per share and revenue of $41.01 million, which would represent changes of -47.37% and +38952.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. Fisker Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

