Fisker Inc. (FSR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $6.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 18.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fisker Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Fisker Inc. to post earnings of -$0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.08 million, up 2587.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.84% lower. Fisker Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fisker Inc. (FSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.