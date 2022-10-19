Fisker Inc. (FSR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $7.08, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.28% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 18.96% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fisker Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Fisker Inc. to post earnings of -$0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.22%.

FSR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.65 per share and revenue of $6.91 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -44.74% and +6481.9%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Fisker Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

