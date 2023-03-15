Fisker Inc. (FSR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $6.12, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.79% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fisker Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Fisker Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.2 million, up 171900% from the prior-year quarter.

FSR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.07 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.89% and +398247.95%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 22.52% higher. Fisker Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fisker Inc. (FSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.