Fisker Inc. (FSR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $8.57, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.43% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fisker Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Fisker Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 127.78%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.68 per share and revenue of $41.01 million. These totals would mark changes of -47.37% and +38952.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Fisker Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

