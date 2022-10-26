Fisker Inc. (FSR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $7.71, marking a -1.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.63% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.38% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fisker Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Fisker Inc. to post earnings of -$0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.22%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.65 per share and revenue of $6.91 million, which would represent changes of -44.74% and +6481.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fisker Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

