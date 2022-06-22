Fisker Inc. (FSR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.02, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fisker Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Fisker Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 127.78%.

FSR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.68 per share and revenue of $41.01 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -47.37% and +38952.38%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fisker Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.