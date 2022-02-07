Fisker Inc. (FSR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $11.24, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 30.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 16.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fisker Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2022. On that day, Fisker Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 820%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fisker Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.6% lower within the past month. Fisker Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

