Fisker Inc - (FSR) Price Target Decreased by 5.73% to 9.23

The average one-year price target for Fisker Inc - (NYSE:FSR) has been revised to 9.23 / share. This is an decrease of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 9.79 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.61% from the latest reported closing price of 6.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fisker Inc -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSR is 0.08%, a decrease of 54.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 106,210K shares. The put/call ratio of FSR is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIFTHDELTA holds 18,750K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,576K shares, representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 17.52% over the last quarter.

Moore Capital Management holds 10,189K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,584K shares, representing an increase of 15.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 10.94% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 5,909K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,113K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 20.95% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,229K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares, representing an increase of 70.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 168.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,041K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,380K shares, representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Fisker Background Information

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles.

