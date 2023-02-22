Fisker (FSR) to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Fisker Inc. FSR is slated to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 27, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share is pegged at 40 cents.



For the fourth quarter, the consensus estimate for FSR’s loss per share has remained constant in the past 60 days. Its bottom line estimates imply an increase of 14.89% from the year-ago reported number. Over the trailing four quarters, FSR surpassed the consensus estimate only once, with the average being a negative surprise of 1.1%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Q3 Highlights

In third-quarter 2022, Fisker incurred a net quarterly loss of 47 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 43 cents. This compares to a loss of 37 cents per share a year ago.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fisker for the quarter to be reported, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: FSR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Things to Note

Battery-related commodity prices, except for lithium, have cooled down from their peak level. Cost reduction could have given Fisker a sigh of relief during the last quarter. Energy prices also dipped during the same period. Fisker delivered a small fleet of 15 commercial vehicles to Magna during the to-be-reported quarter, which is likely to have aided revenues. The estimated revenue for the fourth quarter is $1.08 million, up from $0.04 million reported during the same period in 2021.



On a bearish note, Fisker’s efforts in ramping up production of Ocean Vehicle are likely to strain its finances. Research and development expenses and capital expenditures have been flaring and are likely to have dented margins in the fourth quarter as well.



Fisker expects the full-year 2022 R&D cost to be in the range of $330-$380 million, up from $287 million reported in FY2021. This sparks pessimism about the upcoming results. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter are expected to be around $127.7 million at the midpoint of the 2022 guidance, up from the $52.6 million reported in the same quarter of 2021. Discouragingly, Fisker has not been able to record a profit yet.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Let’s take a look at some players from the auto space that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the quarter to be reported:



Vroom VRM will release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28. The company has an Earnings ESP of +41.67% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vroom’s to-be-reported quarter’s loss and revenues is pegged at 60 cents per share and $256.73 million, respectively. VRM surpassed earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the rest, with an average surprise of 1.43%.



CarGurus CARG will release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28. The company has an Earnings ESP of +58.49% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CarGurus’ to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 9 cents per share and $279.28 million, respectively. CARG surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other, with an average surprise of 10.56%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

