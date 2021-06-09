Fisker (FSR) Sets Formidable Goal of Making Carbon-Neutral Vehicle

Fisker Inc. FSR recently announced its ambitious plan to produce what could be the world's first "climate neutral" vehicle, a car that will be built with minimum impact on the environment — spanning from how the parts and components are sourced and assembled to the way the vehicle is charged and recycled. The company plans to roll out the vehicle by 2027.



This announcement is in line with the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy rolled out on May 6.

Fisker’s Carbon-Neutral Plan

Fisker is on a spree to revolutionize the auto sector by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles (EVs). Driven by an ambition to create a green future by providing the world's most sustainable EVs and advanced mobility solutions, the company has been drawing immense attention from investors amid the soaring popularity of green vehicles.



Fisker’s pioneering target to create an environment-friendly vehicle by 2027 is set to radically transform the mobility industry. In order to comprehend the environmental impact of its products and to achieve climate neutrality in vehicle production, Fisker’s efforts will span across all five phases of a vehicle life cycle — upstream sourcing, manufacturing and assembly, logistics, the use phase and end-of-life recycling and reuse.



Strengthening the company’s pledge to produce an environment-friendly vehicle is the company's in-house product development system known as Fisker-Flexible Platform Adaptive Design (FF-PAD), which strives to bring continuous improvements across crucial areas of product development. Moreover, Fisker’s manufacturing partners Magna and Foxconn will extend support to the American electric car start-up in its latest effort.



The company is well aware of the hindrances involved in producing and delivering products without creating greenhouse gas emissions. For instance, vehicles use materials and components such as steel that are extremely difficult to decarbonize. Nonetheless, the EV startup intends to work with partners having identical ecologically-sound vision, and use recycled materials and remanufactured components as well as utilize public charging points operating in fully-renewable energy for its endeavor.



The company, in fact, plans to partner with suppliers located closer to where the vehicles are manufactured. Also, the company is trying to work out a way to directly deliver vehicles to customers, rather than having combustion engine vehicles transport the same to dealers, in its bid to reduce the environmental impact.



Cross-company teams for procuring climate positive materials and critical components, such as aluminum, steel, electronics and lithium-ion batteries from companies with parallel green environment commitments, are already underway. In fact, management plans to utilize only climate-neutral services to support the business.



Moreover, the company will not purchase carbon offsets to achieve the climate-neutrality goal. Carbon offsets are credits that companies can purchase to claim a reduction in emission of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases toward their products. Instead, Fisker plans to work with suppliers to develop climate-neutral materials and manufacturing process.



Amid the rapidly changing face of the auto industry, Fisker’s latest goal to achieve carbon neutrality in material procurement and vehicle manufacturing showcases its commitment to the highest standards of ESG.



Such moonshot goals by automakers drive innovation in manufacturing processes, and motivate other automakers and suppliers to set similar targets. Automakers, such as Polestar and Porsche, have also made carbon-neutral vows with estimated deadlines of 2030, while Mercedes has said it will achieve this target in 2039.



Fisker went public upon completion of its merger with Spartan Energy Acquisition, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management and debuted on the NYSE on Oct 30, 2020.



Fisker is set to begin production of its first vehicle, the Ocean electric SUV, in the fourth quarter of 2022. The firm claims that its Ocean SUV will have an estimated range of up to 350 miles on a single recharge. As of March 2021, Fisker had more than 14,000 reservations for the Ocean SUV, which bodes well for the company. However, the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV will not be climate neutral. The name of the carbon-neutral vehicle is yet to be revealed by the company.



The Manhattan Beach-based company also disclosed plans of making an all-electric compact pickup truck that could compete with its rival Canoo's GOEV planned vehicles.



Fisker, peers of which include Nikola NKLA and ElectraMeccanica Vehicles SOLO, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).



